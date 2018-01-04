Mark Zuckerberg’s personal goal for 2018 is pretty work-oriented.

The Facebook CEO said Thursday that his New Year’s resolution is to take on fixing the host of problems his company has encountered in the last year, from abusers targeting others on the platform to false information continuing to go viral.

“The world feels anxious and divided, and Facebook has a lot of work to do — whether it’s protecting our community from abuse and hate, defending against he interference by nation states, or making sure that time spent on Facebook is well spent,” Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. “My personal challenge for 2018 is to focus on fixing these important issues. We won’t prevent all mistakes or abuse, but we currently make too many errors enforcing our policies and preventing misuse of our tools. If we’re successful this year then we’ll end 2018 on a much better trajectory.”

Zuckerberg noted that focusing on Facebook matters does not exactly “seem like a personal challenge,” but said solely focusing on fixing the social network’s platforms would help him learn more.

“This will be a serious year of self-improvement and I’m looking forward to learning from working to fix our issues together,” he said.