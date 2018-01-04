Google Paid Female Teachers Less Than Men, New Lawsuit Claims

A newly filed lawsuit alleges that Google paid female teachers in its childcare center less than men.

The newest iteration of a gender pay gap lawsuit against the search giant, filed on Wednesday, claims that of 150 pre-school teachers employed at Google’s children’s center, only three were men.

Heidi Lamar, who worked at Google for four years before leaving in 2017, alleges that two of those men were paid more than all but one female teacher on staff, the Guardian reported.

The lawsuit was initially brought in September by three women before a judge dismissed the claim as being too broad, according to CNN.

The original three women are named as plaintiffs in the suit, in addition to Lamar. They all claim that Google paid them less or otherwise discriminated against them because they are women, CNN reports.

The lawsuit also defines classes of workers that plaintiffs allege Google discriminated against. They include female engineers, researchers, managers, salespeople and teachers, according to the Guardian.

“It feels really scary to speak up, but I do it for the women I work with and the women who are still at Google. We deserve to make livable wages,” Lamar told the Guardian.

Fortune reached out to Google for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.