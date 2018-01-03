Photography
Omar Elkhalidi scrapes ice off his windshield that accumulated overnight from freezing temperatures in Savannah, Ga on Jan. 3, 2018.Stephen B. Morton—AP/REX/Shutterstock
Photography

Winter Storm Grayson: What It Looks Like Across the U.S.

Alex Scimecca
4:47 PM ET

Winter is here, and it’s about to get even colder in the northeastern and midwestern parts of the U.S. Winter storm Grayson has already begun delivering freezing rain and snow to states as south as Florida, coating Tallahassee with snow for the first time in 28 years. A large portion of Tallahassee’s I-10 was closed earlier this afternoon due to icy conditions.

In the Boston suburb of Chelsea, Mass., road salt has already been loaded onto trucks to pretreat the roads. The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for Thursday that extends from Block Island, R.I. north to coastal Maine.

The storm will continue through Thursday and is expected to deliver several inches of snow as it moves up the coast in what meteorologists are calling a "bomb cyclone." The National Weather Service has warned of the storm’s intensity and strong, damaging winds that can result in downed trees, power outages, and coastal flooding.

Check out the gallery above to see the preparations and the beginning of the storm.

