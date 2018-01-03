President Donald Trump wasn’t the only one throwing around nuclear threats this week. On Wednesday, KFC threw down against its own rival—McDonald’s.

KFC UK and Ireland tweeted, “McDonald’s leader Ronald just stated he has a “burger on his desk at all times”. Will someone from his big shoed, red nosed regime inform him that I too have a burger on my desk, but mine is a box meal which is bigger and more powerful than his, and mine has gravy! #nuclearbutton”

The tweet, which has already been retweeted more than 16,000 times, was a parody of Trump’s tweet threat on Tuesday in which he threatened North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. In that post, Trump said that his nuclear button is “much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Trump’s tweet had come as a response to Kim’s annual New Year’s Day address on Monday, in which he said that “The entire mainland of the US is within the range of our nuclear weapons and the nuclear button is always on the desk of my office. They should accurately be aware that this is not a threat but a reality.”

McDonald’s has yet to reply to KFC’s dig.