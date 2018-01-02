Photography
Search
TechWhy Shares of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google Can Rise Further in 2018
US-FACEBOOK-MENLO PARK
TechYouTube’s Logan Paul Apologizes for Filming a Dead Body in Japan’s ‘Suicide Forest’
Teen Choice Awards 2017 - Roaming Show
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
EntertainmentCold Weather Forces Closure of Orlando Theme Parks
SeaWorld
Cold Weather Niagara Falls
The brink of the Horseshoe Falls freezes in Niagara Falls, Ontario, as cold weather continues through much of the province on Dec. 29, 2017.Aaron Lynett—AP
Cold Weather Niagara Falls
Cold Weather Niagara Falls
Seasonal weather, New York, USA - 31 Dec 2017
Cold Weather Niagara Falls
Seasonal weather, New York, USA - 31 Dec 2017
Cold Weather Niagara Falls
Seasonal weather, New York, USA - 31 Dec 2017
Seasonal weather, New York, USA - 31 Dec 2017
Seasonal weather, New York, USA - 31 Dec 2017
Seasonal weather, New York, USA - 31 Dec 2017
Cold Weather Niagara Falls
The brink of the Horseshoe Falls freezes in Niagara Falls, Ontario, as cold weather continues through much of the provin
... VIEW MORE

Aaron Lynett—AP
1 of 11
Photography

Parts of Niagara Falls Are Starting to Freeze—See What the Winter Wonderland Looks Like

Alex Scimecca
12:06 PM ET

Parts of Niagara Falls froze as people began to ring in the new year. Temperatures dropped 10 degrees below zero on New Year's Eve, according to Accuweather.

Related

Tech12 Fabulous Fortune Reads From 2017
Tech
12 Fabulous Fortune Reads From 2017

The three waterfalls that straddle the border between the U.S. and Canada transformed into a picturesque winter wonderland. The mist from the plunging water froze as it landed on the surrounding rocks and railings. More than 3,000 tons of water flow over Niagara Falls every second. One of the last times that parts of the Falls froze was in Feb. 2015.

Snow is expected throughout the week in Niagara Falls, with temperatures ranging from 8 degrees to 21 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chills will bring temperatures to below zero degrees. Arctic cold air is expected to sweep across the Northeast and will keep the eastern half of the U.S. shivering for the first week of 2018.

Click through the above photo gallery to see the frozen spectacle.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Commentary
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE