Parts of Niagara Falls Are Starting to Freeze—See What the Winter Wonderland Looks Like

The brink of the Horseshoe Falls freezes in Niagara Falls, Ontario, as cold weather continues through much of the province on Dec. 29, 2017.

Parts of Niagara Falls froze as people began to ring in the new year. Temperatures dropped 10 degrees below zero on New Year's Eve, according to Accuweather .

The three waterfalls that straddle the border between the U.S. and Canada transformed into a picturesque winter wonderland. The mist from the plunging water froze as it landed on the surrounding rocks and railings. More than 3,000 tons of water flow over Niagara Falls every second. One of the last times that parts of the Falls froze was in Feb. 2015 .

Snow is expected throughout the week in Niagara Falls, with temperatures ranging from 8 degrees to 21 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service . Wind chills will bring temperatures to below zero degrees. Arctic cold air is expected to sweep across the Northeast and will keep the eastern half of the U.S. shivering for the first week of 2018.

