13 Restaurants That Are Open on New Year's Day

It’s the first day of the New Year and if you’re hungover or tired from last night’s celebrations, the last thing you’ll want to do is to step into the kitchen. But don’t worry — plenty of restaurants are open and ready to greet 2018 right away.

Many fast food locations across the country will remain open on New Year’s Day (Monday, Jan. 1), if you’re hankering for a quick breakfast sandwich or some french fries. For a more sit-down feel, several chain restaurants will operate on normal hours on Jan. 1.

Here’s a list of restaurants that will be open on New Year’s Day, according to HolidayShoppingHours.com.

Applebee’s

Most Applebee’s locations will be open on New Year’s Day during normal business hours. Check your local Applebee’s for any changes.

Burger King

Burger King locations will stay open on New Year’s Day for all your whopper and chicken fries needs.

McDonald’s

McGriddles are a great way to get over the headache and nausea that come after a night of New Year’s partying — and luckily, most McDonald’s will be open throughout the country on Jan. 1.

KFC

Most Kentucky Fried Chicken locations will be open throughout the U.S. on New Year’s Day. Kicking off a brand new year with fried chicken will set the right precedent for the next 12 months.

Denny’s

Denny’s restaurants will be open on New Year’s Day, operating on regular business hours. Most Denny’s locations stay open 24 hours a day.

Starbucks

While some Starbucks coffee locations may have special hours for New Year’s Day, most locations will be open for at least part of the day so you can get a latte fix.

Olive Garden

The bulk of Olive Garden restaurants will remain open on New Year’s Day, so start off 2018 with unlimited breadsticks.

Papa John’s

Most Papa John’s locations will be open on New Year’s Day, there for when that pizza and garlic sauce craving kicks in.

Ruby Tuesday

Ruby Tuesday locations will remain open throughout the country on New Year’s Day.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut typically stays open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

T.G.I. Fridays

T.G.I. Fridays restaurants will stay open at most locations in the country on New Year’s Day.

Waffle House

Most Waffle House restaurants stay open 24 hours, and will remain open for New Year’s Day.

