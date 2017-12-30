Smart assistants like Alexa and Google Home have become second nature for many of us, but for others, the technology is still new and perhaps a little scary.

YouTube user Ben Actis recently uploaded a video of his 85-year-old grandmother learning how to use Google Home using the new Google Home Mini. She seems confused by the tiny device until someone suggests that she try saying “OK, Google.”

A few “OK, Goo Goos” later, and she was asking the device what the weather was (and jumping up from the table when, to her surprise, Google answered).

Grandma declared that how the device works is a mystery, but it’s one that she finds pretty scary.

One thing that isn’t a mystery is how popular smart assistants have gotten. Amazon reported record sales for its smart assistant Alexa this holiday season. It’s Google Home Mini competitor, the Echo Dot, was Amazon’s highest-selling device across all manufacturers and all categories this holiday season.

No word on whether grandma thinks Alexa is any less frightening.