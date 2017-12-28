Roy Moore is calling for a new special election in Alabama because of alleged voter fraud.

On Wednesday he filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Montgomery, Ala., calling for a delay in certifying the results of the Dec. 12 Senate election which saw Democrat Doug Jones prevail over Moore by more than 20,000 votes. John Merrill, the Alabama Secretary of State, is set to certify the results on Thursday. Moore has refused to concede.

Moore’s complaint cites several fraud experts, including one who is also known to post about conspiracy theories related to President Kennedy’s assassination and the murder of Seth Rich, a DNC staffer. The complaint alleges that out-of-state voters were allowed to vote, and questions the integrity of results from Jefferson County, which is 43% black and saw a 47% turnout rate, which Moore called “highly unusual”—i.e. higher than expected.

The special election to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s vacated senate seat first drew national attention when Moore won the Republican primary over President Trump’s preferred candidate, Luther Strange. Then, during the campaign, The Washington Post reported on several instances of sexual misconduct between Moore and teenage girls when he was in his 30s.

Jones is the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in Alabama in a generation. If confirmed, he will reduce the Republican majority in the Senate to 51/49.