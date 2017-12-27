Starbucks Busts Out the 'Tuxedo' With New Year's Specialty Drinks

On Wednesday, Starbucks announced a trio of specialty drinks to celebrate the arrival of 2018.

“The New Year is a time to celebrate,” Erin Marinan, from Starbucks beverage development team, said in a statement. “The Black and White Mocha collection is a festive way to ring in 2018, with a stripe of sparkly chocolate sequins to resemble a black tie.”

The collection of drinks—a cafe mocha, Frappuccino, and hot chocolate—feature a combination of espresso (unless you get a hot chocolate), white and dark chocolate, topped with whipped cream and those “chocolate sequins.”

The Black and White Mocha collection follows the addition of two drinks to the Starbucks holiday menu: the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and a Chestnut Praline Chai Tea Latte.

The drink is only available from December 27 through the first week in January (but if you’re still looking for your fix after the new year, there is always the tuxedo mocha).