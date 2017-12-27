Chrissy Teigen's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Flight

You think you’re having a holiday travel nightmare? Try switching places with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

The couple, who are expecting their second child, found themselves on an eight-hour and twenty minute flight from Los Angeles International Airport to, well, Los Angeles International Airport. The All Nippon Airways Flight 175, which was originally bound for Tokyo, turned around over the Pacific four hours into the journey after a passenger was found on board who wasn’t supposed to be there.

Teigen immediately took to Twitter to share humorous minute-by-minute updates with her followers.

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why…why do we all gotta go back, I do not know

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I won’t be able to sleep until I know how this person figured out they were on the wrong flight. That’s all I ask. 150 people have been majorly inconvenienced, please, just tell me

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I’m in a room with water and a tv! The government is using real housewives to keep me quiet !!!!!! https://t.co/ypPVjAF85C

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Taking off!!! Please don’t be the same menu please don’t be the same menu

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Authorities confirmed the incident was purely a “mix up” and that there was no security threat, according to K-ABC TV. Google Flights tracker shows the plane being redirected back to LAX. All Nippon Airways did not respond to a request for comment from Fortune.

One person certainly lucked out in this situation. A Twitter user named Raffy snapped a selfie with Teigen and Legend and posted it as his first-ever tweet.

My first tweet can’t be more epic than this: just survived an 8-hour LAX-LAX flight with @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend on #ANA #NH175 pic.twitter.com/yY0vIqfcja

— Raffy (@Raffywu) December 27, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This isn’t the first time Teigen has taken to Twitter to air her flight-related grievances. In March, she tweeted in solidarity when two girls were barred from boarding a United flight for wearing leggings. “I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress,” she said.