5 Must-Have Accessories For Your New iPhone

Getting a new iPhone is just the start of a process these days. Given the price of an iPhone X or iPhone 8, there’s inevitably an accessory or two you’ll need to pick up.

Phones were one of the hottest gifts this holiday season – and Apple’s two new devices were under many a Christmas tree. If one had your name on it, it’s probably starting to occur to you that there are a few things lacking out of the box — both protection- and convenience-wise.

Before you start toting your new iPhone X or iPhone 8 with you everywhere you go, there are a few things you’ll want to pick up first.

Otterbox Symmetry Series Case – A protective case is an essential accessory for any smartphone owner. But too many cases that offer premium protection are bulky and, frankly, kind of ugly. The Symmetry Series is ultra slim and stylish, letting you show off the sleek lines of the iPhone, but still protecting it fully.

Zagg InvisibleShield Screen Protector – Break the screen on your iPhone X and you’ll pay up to $549 to get it fixed. InvisibleShield offers a strong layer of protection that doesn’t compromise performance or sensitivity. It’s a no-brainer, even if you have a top notch protective case.

Mophie Wireless Charging Base – Apple doesn’t ship its new phones with a fast charger. Mophie’s charging base not only eliminates the need to hook the phone to a lightning cable, it speeds up the rate at which you’ll hit 100% battery life. It’s unobtrusive, stylish and grips the countertop strongly. It’s an ideal choice for home charging.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones – Listening to music on the included iPhone headset is an underwhelming experience. And AirPods sell out almost instantly when they come up for sale. The QuietComfort 35 series are comfortable, have tremendous noise-canceling abilities and a terrific sound balance that will make songs pop. As a bonus, they can quickly be converted to wired headphones should you still be listening when the battery (which lasts about 20 hours) runs out.

Mophie Powerstation Plus XL – Wireless charging is all well and good, but if your battery starts to die when you’re away from home, you need a battery that can get you back up and running quickly. The Powerstation Plus XL is compact and can add up to 48 hours of talk time to your phone when it reaches low power levels. It boosts those levels quickly. And it could also make you more popular, since it can charge two devices simultaneously.