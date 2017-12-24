Steve Mnuchin Receives Christmas Package Filled With Horse Manure

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin received the gift of horse manure for the holidays.

A neighbor found a Christmas-wrapped package addressed to Mnuchin in his Bel Air driveway Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department told the New York Daily News. The neighbor alerted the authorities who opened the package and found horse manure. The Secret Service is reportedly picking up the package Sunday.

The package was initially thought to be suspicious, but authorities later determined its contents were not threatening, according to KTLA.

KABC said the package was signed “from the American people.”

The LAPD did not immediately respond to request for comment from Fortune, nor did the Treasury Department.

Mnuchin and his wife, Louise Linton, have been the source of controversy and viral moments over the past year. Linton got into an Instagram spat with a woman who derided her for listing the designer brands she was wearing, although Linton ultimately apologized. And in November, pictures of Linton and Mnuchin posing with dollar bills that featured Mnuchin’s signature went viral.