Bitcoin had a wild week, dropping as much as 40% from record highs, before climbing back a good bit by this afternoon.

In most markets, that kind of chaos would be nerve-shattering. But for Bitcoin investors and observers with even a few months of experience, it’s par for the course – and an opportunity to offer some some cutting Twitter commentary.

Here are a few of the funniest and most insightful responses to this week’s big dump.

The Memes

For those taking it all in stride, the big drop was best captured by gallows humor.

Bitcoiners on Dec 16, 2017 vs. Bitcoiners on Dec 22, 2017 pic.twitter.com/76oQPMmD5i — Neeraj K. Agrawal (@NeerajKA) December 22, 2017

The Context

More substantively, commentators emphasized that the big correction still left Bitcoin in pretty good shape for the year.

BTC crashes to levels not seen in 2 weeks — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 22, 2017

Bitcoin has "crashed" 30% SIX TIMES in 2017. Each "crash" has been followed by an increase of: 76%, 237%, 183%, 165%, 152%. Bitcoin takes 7 steps forward, 2 steps back, 7 steps forward, 2 steps back. Every 2 steps back is heralded as the end of #bitcoin. Relax! pic.twitter.com/bV5ZFeucTp — Robert Reid (@robertreidmd) December 22, 2017

Given that pattern, boosters weren’t shy about calling the price dip a buying opportunity.

The Ride

More than a few emphasized that for Bitcoin investors, a scary market tumble is a rite of passage.

For those new to crypto having bought your first BTC/ETH/LTC in the past 1-2 months. Congratulations, you've been baptized. Welcome. Piece of advice during these HEALTHY #crypto corrections, stay calm. Don't over trade. Weak hands gives profit to strong hands. #BTFD Zoom out. — Coin Advisory (@CoinAdvisory) December 22, 2017

Others – including rapper Waka Flocka Flame – pointed out that panic-selling is often based on limited understanding of what Bitcoin promises.

Only the real know #HODLSQUAD — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) December 22, 2017

Handy flowchart for new #Bitcoin investors by /u/felixjmorgan on /r/Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/gX6ZNh5Sud — BashCo (@BashCo_) December 22, 2017

The Drama

In one of the strangest mini-dramas of the correction, CNBC’s Fast Money was accused of “shilling” for Bitcoin spinoff Bitcoin Cash when it touted an appearance by BCash promoter Roger Ver.

@rogerkver aka Bitcoin Jesus joins us tomorrow to discuss the biggest change to the crypto world since time was invented! Must see TV.. #BitcoinCash is here… deal with it!! pic.twitter.com/k9kO30nwKF — CNBC's Fast Money (@CNBCFastMoney) December 20, 2017

https://t.co/ZsrxKfLG4V @CNBCFastMoney husband of cnbc director of partnerships is friends with roger ver and involved in his $BCH scam. @CNBC IS FAKE NEWS. Shilling Bitcoin Cash, scamming people out of their money by impersonating #Bitcoin. — Joyrider5 (@joyrider50) December 20, 2017

Finally, one of Bitcoin’s most savvy analysts took a more philosophical stance on the never-ending wild ride.