Turtle Tangled in $53 Million Worth of Cocaine Rescued By U.S. Coast Guard

A sea turtle tangled in rope attached to $53 million-worth of cocaine was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard in November.

While on a 68-day drug patrol in the Eastern Pacific, the Coast Guard cutter Thetis launched a small boat to investigate an area of flotsam reported by military planes. The crew discovered the turtle, tangled in rope tied to 1,800 pounds of cocaine.

After briefing command, the crew cut the lines, which had caused “significant chaffing” on the turtle’s neck and flippers, and released the turtle. In addition to the drug contraband, 75 feet of line were recovered to prevent further danger to ocean wildlife.

The Coast Guard tweeted video footage of the rescue and posted a few tongue-in-cheek tweets:

During their 68-day Eastern Pacific counter drug patrol, the crew of USCGC Thetis rescued a large sea turtle entangled in $53 million worth of cocaine. Read here to learn more about this patrol: https://t.co/x9VCINZ25I pic.twitter.com/Zhddcb4lgg — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) December 21, 2017

After a period of lengthy questioning, it was determined the turtle did not have any useful information. We released him on his own recognizance after he agreed not to return to these waters again. #turtlesmuggler 🐢 https://t.co/s201bTP7rW — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) December 21, 2017

In all seriousness, we love our sea creatures and do everything we can to help them when we see them in distressed situations. Additionally,during this patrol nearly seven tons of illicit narcotics with a street value over $135 million was confiscated. — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) December 21, 2017

The Coast Guard believes that the turtle got caught in the line, which was connecting 26 packages of cocaine, after the contraband was thrown overboard by smugglers.

“They probably felt the heat coming and got rid of it,” Commander Jose Diaz told NBC News.

During the patrol, which was part of Operation Martillo, “nearly seven tons of illicit narcotics with a street value over $135 million dollars” was recovered, according to the Coast Guard.