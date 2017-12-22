Your week in review, in haiku.

1.

“Uranium one,

two, three what are they looking

for?” No, really. What?

2.

Bitchcoin: The smack talk

of one who does not know how

bitcoin really works

3.

Darkness. Roy Moore sits.

“No surrender,” sighs Sassy.

“No,” he snarls. “Never.”

4.

Seattle wrecked. Mob

boss Nikki. Puerto Rico

waits. Let there be light.

5.

To those who do the

work; to those who lift the load:

We see and thank you.

A safe and happy holiday break to you and yours. We are so grateful to you. RaceAhead returns on January 3, 2018.