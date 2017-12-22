Bitcoin May Not Yet Control Your Wallet, But It Can Control Your Sex Toys

It’s been a bloodbath for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum in the past 24 hours. And that’s bad news for investors as well as folks hoping for a different, more intense kind of enjoyment.

CamSoda, the adult entertainment platform unveiled BitCast, which lets users pair their vibrator or other sex toy to align with their investments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. The intensity of the vibration increases when the real-time price of bitcoin (or whatever of the three cryptocurrencies the user has chosen) rises. Or as Camsoda puts it: “Feel the power of cryptocurrency with the Camsoda bit-cast app.”

In other words, the higher the price, the more intense the sex toy’s vibration. If the price drops, well then, the sensation is weakened.

Sorry, Ripple investors: the Bitcast doesn’t support that cryptocurrency yet.

Here’s how it works. Users have to install the Body Chat App on their mobile phone, create a “Lovense” account, and then pair the toy with the body chat app via bluetooth. And then off they go into presumably some sort of pleasure dream state that combines thoughts of getting richer with actual orgasms triggered by a sex toy.

“With people constantly tracking their cryptocurrency investments, we saw an opportunity to offer them simultaneous sexual pleasure derived exclusively from price fluctuations,” CamSoda VP Daryn Parker said in a statement reported by Mashable.

And my, is it a volatile market right now. On Friday morning, the price of Bitcoin dropped below $12,000— around 40% off its recent high—as other cryptocurrencies fell as much or further.

Screenshot of Bitcast

CamSoda isn’t the only company to see unorthodox opportunity in the rise of cryptocurrencies, which was sparked by Bitcoin’s 1,600% rally this year. Some companies have literally changed their names to ride the cryptocurrency wave. Right now that wave seems to be crashing—but who knows in which direction it’s headed next.