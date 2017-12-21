The Trump SoHo Hotel Has a New Name
A view of the Trump SoHo hotel condominium building, February 21, 2017 in New York City.
Drew Angerer Getty Images
By Hallie Detrick
December 21, 2017

The embattled Trump SoHo Hotel was finally put out of its misery last night.

As of midnight on Thursday, the business now operates as The Dominick Hotel. The property will be run by an affiliate of CIM Group, which has owned the hotel since 2014. Hotel staff and guests who have already made bookings will not be affected by the change.

The change follows a Trump Organization announcement in November that they would walk away from the hotel, the success of which has not been helped by Donald Trump’s political career: a year ago, basketball star LeBron James refused to stay in the hotel on political grounds and room prices have been falling throughout the year.

The hotel-cum-condominium building was seemingly doomed from the start, hitting the market just as the Great Recession settled in; dogged by bankruptcy, rumored criminal activity and even russia meddling among investors; and only able to sell one-third of its units by the time CIM Group bought it in a foreclosure auction. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office even began building a case against Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. for misrepresenting the success of the building to potential buyers.

But don’t shed a tear for the Trump family, there are still plenty of buildings in New York that bear the family name.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE