Words of Wisdom From Some of the Most Powerful Women in Business

By Kristen Bellstrom
8:00 AM EST

On Nov. 13 and 14, Fortune convened our fourth annual Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit in Laguna Niguel, Calif. The gathering drew startup founders, top Fortune 500 execs, political operators, and philanthropists—not to mention an Olympian, a pop phenom, and a rising star of the NASCAR circuit. But while the women who took the stage hailed from vastly different backgrounds, their purpose was the same: to share knowledge, ideas, and inspiration.

From #MeToo to what now

Sexual harassment and the #MeToo movement are dominating conversations everywhere, and Next Gen was no different. Evertoon CEO and founder Niniane Wang, for one, called for an end to corporate nondisclosure agreements, saying, “Don’t use NDAs to silence women.” Other calls to action: Believe those who come forward—and hire more women. Read more.

Let the games begin

Liza Landsman, president of Jet.com, talked about the ins and outs of integrating the startup into Walmart (wmt)—which acquired Jet in 2016. (Pros: massive scale; cons: culture clash.) Landsman also weighed in on how Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods is changing the face of retail. The move proves that even the digital behemoth believes in the importance of bricks and mortar, she said: “I feel like they’re playing our game now.” Read more.

On profit and purpose

“Finding those things where there’s both profit and purpose is sort of our sweet spot.”
- Obi Felten, head of X Foundry, Google’s “moonshot factory”

On leadership

“People are looking for leadership—if you feel you’re the right person, you need to say it.”
- Erika Harold, GOP candidate for Illinois attorney general

On naysayers

“If you’re doing anything disruptive… let the naysayers fuel you to work harder and go faster and sleepless.”
- Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and CEO of Bumble

A version of this article appears in the Dec. 15, 2017 issue of Fortune with the headline “Next Gen Goes Next Level.”

