Google Chrome to Start Blocking Annoying Ads in February

Get ready to see fewer annoying and intrusive online ads when surfing the web using Google’s Chrome browser.

The search giant said Tuesday that starting on Feb 15, its Chrome browser would no longer show digital ads on websites that violate guidelines created by the Coalition for Better Ads.

Google (goog) joined the coalition—whose others members include Facebook (fb), Thompson Reuters, and Microsoft (msft)—earlier this year to create standards for how online ads should be displayed.

Some of the types of ads the group opposes include ones that automatically play video with sound, animated ads, and ones that expand to cover a signification portion of the screen. These kinds of ads tend to be obtrusive and are a big reason why people have installed so-called ad blockers.

However, by installing ad-blockers, sites that rely on online ads like Google and web publishers risk losing revenue.

Google said that if websites display online ads with a “failing” status, as deemed by the coalition’s standards, they will be removed after a 30-day period.