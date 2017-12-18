Why Microsoft Gave a Free Xbox One S to a 9-Year-Old

Microsoft was in the giving spirit recently after it discovered a nine-year-old boy from Ohio who did a good deed.

Earlier this month, Mikah Frye told his grandmother that rather than get a $300 Xbox One S that he wanted for Christmas, he preferred she use that cash to buy 30, $10 blankets for homeless people he saw on the streets in the bitter cold. His story quickly went viral around the Cleveland area after it was picked up by local news outlets. Frye told those outlets that he felt “really good” for helping those in need.

It wasn’t long before a local Microsoft Store in a nearby town took notice of Frye’s deed. So, on Saturday, they invited him to the store, where they gave him an Xbox One S, a second controller to go with the console, and a variety of games. A store employee thanked a beaming Frye, who was overjoyed at getting his new Xbox, for what he did.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Frye’s Microsoft Store visit was streamed live over Facebook at the local Fox 8 News affiliate’s Facebook page. It’s been viewed nearly 100,000 times as of this writing and includes hundreds of comments thanking Frye for his selflessness.

And yes, even Santa Claus was there to see it all happen.