Diddy Wants to Buy the Panthers—and Hire Colin Kaepernick

It’s all about the quarterbacks, baby.

Music mogul Diddy has announced (via Twitter) that he might be interested in emerged as the first potential for the Charlotte Panthers. And his first act should he do so, he says, will be to hire Colin Kaepernick.

I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet! — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

On Sunday, the Panthers announced they were up for sale after owner Jerry Richardson was caught up in an NFL investigation of workplace misconduct. Diddy, whose given name is Sean Combs, quickly responded, adding, “There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history.”

So how serious is the musician/entrepreneur? It’s hard to say. He certainly has a history of making statements and performing acts that are designed to get people talking.

But it’s not entirely out of the question that he could lead a consortium of African American business people to diversify the NFL owner’s club—and several athletes and celebrities responded on Twitter that they might be interested in joining. He’s a long time fan of the game and has spoken in support of players who take a knee in protest during the national anthem, saying he was “inspired” by Kaepernick.

The Panthers won’t come cheap, though. Forbes estimates the team’s worth at $2.3 billion. And that’s a lot of Benjamins.