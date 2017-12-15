Tesla's New (And Only) Manhattan Store Opens

Tesla opened a new store in Manhattan’s Meatpacking district on Friday that illustrates the company’s transition from automaker to sustainable energy company.

The 10,900-square-foot store replaces Tesla’s prior location in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood. The new store showcases its electric vehicles, including the Model S sedan and Model X SUV. The company’s new Model 3, an electric vehicle built for the masses, is not on display at the location.

It also offers what the company describes as an “immersive educational experience” into the company’s vehicles and energy products, which include its Powerwall home battery packs and solar.

Tesla operates seven locations in New York, including one in the NYC borough of Brooklyn, Huntington Station, Manhasset, East Hampton, White Plains, and Mt. Kisco.

Tesla has a different business model than other automakers. The company sells its own cars directly online and through its own branded stores, not through franchised dealerships. In some states, where direct sales are banned, Tesla operates showrooms but

New York allows Tesla to sell directly to consumers. However, the state has placed a cap on the number of stores Tesla can operate.