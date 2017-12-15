The big blow will be to folks who care about civil rights, criminal justice, community development or rely on the internet to share their work, explains Bustle. If the worst outcomes of the repeal come to pass, it means the FCC can control what is and isn’t accessible on the internet. “They’ll be able to do this by slowing down or speeding up the connection to certain websites and blocking specific content and apps,” they explain. Paying more for your Black Thought fix would be terrible. But if you’re a community organizer, an individual artist shut out of traditional distribution or funding mechanisms, or a citizen journalist posting images of police misconduct, your content might never be seen. And with less disposable income to buy their way onto internet fast lanes, cohorts of color could find themselves in the back of the bus on the information superhighway.