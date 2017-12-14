Democratic members of the Federal Communications Commission slammed Thursday’s vote to repeal net neutrality, a rule that requires companies to treat all Internet traffic the same. In prelude to the rollback, which ultimately passed 3-2, the dissenting commissioners cited “Internet freedom” and predicted that the new rules would open the door to the likes of Comcast, AT&T, and Verizon creating fast lanes for big companies that can afford it while harming poorer startups by keeping them in a slow lane.
The arguments by Commissioners Mignon Clyburn and Jessica Rosenworcel failed to persuade the commission, which has a Republican majority led by Chairman Ajit Pai. Here are the statements from those Democratic commissioners opposing the net neutrality repeal.