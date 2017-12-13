Fresh off a strong showing at the Golden Globe announcements earlier this week, Netflix is once again racking up Hollywood award nominations for the streaming giant’s growing portfolio of popular movies and television series.

On Wednesday, Netflix led the field in total nominations for next year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. The streaming service picked up 21 total SAG award nominations, with popular TV series such as the sci-fi hit Stranger Things and female wrestling comedy GLOW leading the way with four nods apiece (tied with HBO’s Big Little Lies as the most-nominated TV shows), while original feature film Mudbound picked up two nominations in the film categories.

21st Century Fox’s indie movie studio Fox Searchlight scored the most nominations in the film categories, with seven, including four for the dark comedy-drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Time Warner-owned HBO was second behind Netflix in the TV categories, with 12 total nominations, including four for Big Little Lies and three for the massively popular fantasy epic Game of Thrones.

Earlier this week, Netflix also had a strong showing with 12 total Golden Globe nominations, and the company fared similarly well at the 2017 Emmy Awards (Netflix took home 20 statues). Netflix is on a streak of success when it comes to Hollywood’s drawn out awards season, especially when compared to the company’s rivals in the streaming entertainment space, Amazon and Hulu.

After seeing its original films snubbed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the Golden Globes this week, Amazon’s comedy feature The Big Sick picked up two SAG nominations, including one for best ensemble cast. However, none of Amazon’s original TV series earned nominations on Wednesday. Hulu also snagged just two total SAG nominations, both for its breakout hit drama series The Handmaid’s Tale.

The SAG Awards ceremony will be aired on TNT and TBS on Jan. 21, 2018.