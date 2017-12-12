Bitcoin Regrets: How Much $100 Would Be Worth Today if You Invested Earlier

Bitcoin seems to be the hottest investment trend these days. So hot, in fact, that some are mortgaging their homes to buy the cryptocurrency.

Would-be investors are kicking themselves as they watch the price of Bitcoin continue to soar. But there’s a lot of conflicting information out there to digest. Market analysts say Bitcoin is a scary bubble that’s certain to burst. However, evangelists of the digital currency, like the Winklevoss twins (who have made over $1 billion on Bitcoin), say it will become a “multitrillion-dollar asset.”

You’ll have to make up your own mind on who to believe, but one thing’s for sure. If you’d put money into Bitcoin in the past (and held onto it), you’d probably have a good chunk of money today.

Here’s a look at what a $100 investment in Bitcoin would be worth as of mid-morning Tuesday, when the value of a Bitcoin, per Coindesk, is $17,004.76.

July 28, 2010 – Early investors paid just six cents for a Bitcoin. A $100 investment seven years ago would be worth (you might want to sit down for this) $28,341,266 today.

Dec.12, 2011 – At $3.19, Bitcoin had already escalated a good-bit percentage wise. $100 would buy you a little more than 31 Bitcoin then, which would be worth $533,065 now.

Dec. 10, 2012 – One year later, the cryptocurrency was still going strong, with a rate of $13.54. Buying $100-worth then would have a current value of $125,589.

Dec. 16, 2013 – Things were off to the races by this point, or so we thought at the time. Bitcoin was worth $638, so a $100 investment might have seemed trivial. Nope. It would be worth $2,665 right now.

Dec. 8, 2014 – Well, it was a good run, right? Bitcoin had slumped to $350 in late 2014. A $100 investment would have a value of $4,859 today.

Dec. 7, 2015 – At $424, things were looking up a bit, though most of the world was still astonished people would pay that much for a digital currency. $100 invested then would fetch $4,010 today.

Dec. 12, 2016 – The explosion was just about to happen. Bitcoin was trading for $780. Had you put $100 into it, that investment would have increased by more than 2,000% to $2,180.

June 12, 2017 – Six months ago, no one thought Bitcoin could go much higher than the $2,592 it stood at. Boy, were we wrong. $100 then would be worth $656 now.

Dec. 5, 2017 – Had you bought $100 worth of Bitcoin just one week ago, you could sell it today for $145.

Dec. 10, 2017 – If you had bought at the low on Sunday’s slump (when prices fell to $13,160), that $100 would be worth $129.

Dec. 11, 2017 – Perhaps underscoring the fact that gravity eventually works on all things—even investments—$100 spent on Bitcoin yesterday would be worth just $99 today.