Comcast Drops Bid for Fox Assets, Leaving Disney in Pole Position

By Reuters
5:19 PM EST

Comcast said on Monday it had abandoned its bid for most of the assets of Twenty-First Century Fox, leaving Walt Disney as the sole suitor in pursuit of the $40 billion-plus deal.

“When a set of assets like Fox’s becomes available, it is our responsibility to evaluate if there is a strategic fit that could benefit our company and our shareholders. That is what we tried to do and we are no longer engaged in the review of those assets. We never got the level of engagement needed to make a definitive offer,” Comcast told Reuters in a statement.

Disney’s negotiations with Fox are continuing, and a deal could be reached as early as this month, other sources close to the situation said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential deliberations.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Disney and Fox did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE