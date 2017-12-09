Delta Air Lines Inc. said it canceled more than 350 flights into and out of its Atlanta hub Saturday after scrubbing more than 1,000 on Friday as winter weather continued to inhibit takeoffs and landings.

The airline said it was issuing waivers for customers ticketed to, from or through Atlanta through Dec. 10, and directed them to delta.com to change travel plans. The waivers allow a one-time change to itineraries with no fee. Refunds may also be requested.

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International airport was experiencing the highest number of cancellations in the U.S. on Saturday, according to tracking service FlightAware.com. Southwest Airlines Co. canceled 140 flights, saying on its website that the storm is affecting service at airports across the Northeast.

Snowfall was winding down Saturday after hitting the Deep South from Mississippi to northern Florida, and even causing flurries in New Orleans.