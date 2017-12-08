Pope Francis, named as one of Fortune’s Greatest Leaders in March, is calling for the translation of a phrase in the Lord’s Prayer to be changed.

In a television interview on Wednesday night, the Pope said that the existing translation, “lead us not into temptation,” suggests that it is God who induces temptation. He said that this “is not a good translation,” and believes the wording should be changed to show that “it was not God who led humans to sin,” reports The Guardian.

He continued, “I am the one who falls; it’s not him pushing me into temptation to then see how I have fallen. A father doesn’t do that, a father helps you to get up immediately. It’s Satan who leads us into temptation, that’s his department.”

In the interview, Pope Francis also noted that the Catholic church in France has already amended the translation of the prayer, using the phrase “do not let us fall into temptation” instead. He suggested that the translation be updated to use that or similar phrasing.

The prayer, also known as “Our Father,” is memorized by millions of Catholics around the world.