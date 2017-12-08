How Greg Norman Is Changing Golf for the Next Generation

Pro golfer and entrepreneur Greg Norman wants to change the golf experience. And after four years of development, Norman along with partners Verizon, GPSi and Club Car, is just weeks away from bringing his “Shark Experience” to U.S. courses and hopefully a whole new generation of golfers.

Norman’s “Shark Experience,” is a connected golf cart equipped with a high-definition 10-inch touchscreen display and built-in speakers with Bluetooth connectivity that can stream music and let users view curated content from Verizon, including live sports and news. The platform also uses GPS technology to give real-time yardage information on each hole, let customers use a cashless system to purchase items from the clubhouse, and view golf tips from Norman.

The technology platform will be exclusive to Club Car golf cars. Some golf courses will include Shark Experience at no cost to their golfers and members. At other courses, users will select between three packages that range from $5 to $10 per round.

The “Shark Experience” will be previewed at the PGA Show in January and will start rolling out at select courses across the U.S. Eventually, the connected golf carts will be on 6,700 golf courses throughout the U.S., Norman, who is CEO and Chairman of the Greg Norman Company, told Fortune.

When fully deployed, the “Shark Experience” will be in front of 155 million golfing rounds per year, Norman said, adding that they’re just starting to discover the value of what this platform can deliver. He even sees this platform moving beyond golf and into other recreational vehicles.