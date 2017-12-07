Starting Dec. 7, a new drink on the Starbucks menu hopes to bring some holiday magic to participating stores. For five just days, the Christmas Tree Frappuccino will give Starbuck’s Unicorn Frappuccino—that secret menu favorite—a run for its money.

Just the latest in fun, funky drinks from the Seattle-based coffee company, the new Starbucks frap puts a peppermint mocha crème-flavored frozen drink underneath a matcha whipped cream “tree” drizzled with caramel garland, ornaments made of candied cranberry, and a strawberry tree topper.

Get yours now! The #ChristmasTreeFrappuccino lot is open until Monday. 🚗🎄✨(12/7-12/11, US and Canada) pic.twitter.com/0iA4aAlUyK — Frappuccino (@frappuccino) December 7, 2017

With all those colors and flavors, the drink sounds busier than a Christmas sweater. But how does it taste? It’s on the good list, says Bustle. “Hashtag no regrets,” the website adds.

That opinion might not be the same if they looked at the new drink’s nutritional values. According to Starbucks, the drink weighs in at 420 calories for a 16-ounce serving. That’s 10 more calories than the sip of the summer, Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino. But it’s much friendlier on the waistline than Starbucks other holiday drinks, reports People.

So, ’tis the season (or at least the weekend) to drink and be merry. Because come Dec. 12, the Christmas Tree Frappuccino will be a ghost of Christmas drinks past.