California drivers could see tremendous changes to their commute in the not-too-distant future if a California lawmaker gets his way.

Assemblymember Phil Ting says he plans to introduce a bill to prohibit vehicles that use fossil fuels from driving on the state’s roads. If passed, the legislation would go into effect in 2040.

Ting tells Bloomberg he plans to introduce the bill next month, when lawmakers gather for their next legislative session. It would tie in with California’s goal to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 80% between 1990 and 2050.

Under the proposal, the motor vehicles department would only register vehicles that have zero carbon dioxide emissions.

While it’s a radical step, it’s not one that should be automatically dismissed as a stunt. California governor Jerry Brown has shown interest in bans on internal-combustion vehicles. England, France, and China have all adopted similar long-term plans. Norway plans to ban the vehicles by 2025. And Germany hopes to end the sale of combustion-engine vehicles by 2030.

“Until you set a deadline, nothing gets done,” Ting told Bloomberg. “It’s responsible for us to set a deadline 23 years in advance.”