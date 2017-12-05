A brush fire that has been burning for less than 24 hours has spun out of control in Southern California, namely the city of Santa Paula in Ventura County, engulfing 50,000 acres and causing school closures, the evacuation of at least 27,000 people, and damage to more than 150 buildings. Fortunately, Google has two maps for residents to plot the various fire events.

Google’s 2017 Statewide Fire Map (embedded below) for California lists active fires in the state—whether they’re contained or not—and is a good way to get a better understanding of how devastating fires like Ventura County fire are for the Golden State. Clicking or tapping on fires on the map reveals the current condition of each individual blaze, information that is pulled directly from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE).

For example, the Ventura County fire, also referred to as the Thomas Fire, is currently 0% contained, while about 40 miles east, the Los Angeles County’s Creek Fire is burning across 11,000 acres.

In addition to the statewide map, the Google Crisis Map (embedded below) could be a great resource for people located near the Ventura fire. Covering wild fires across the entire U.S., the Crisis Map has information that stretches far beyond Southern California, but zooming into the Ventura County area reveals topology and traffic. During the Napa Valley fire in October, Google added shelter information to the map, so check this resource later, if the fires continue to rage on.

With California fires becoming far too common, it can be difficult to keep track of the state’s many blazes. Google’s dynamic maps are worth bookmarking, so you can stay up to date with the latest updates from effected areas in both Ventura County and all across Southern California.