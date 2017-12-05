This Singer Beat Out Taylor Swift as Spotify's Most-Streamed Female Artist of 2017

Spotify’s annual Year in Music lists are here, telling us just which artists, singles, and albums we loved and listened to the most.

Not a single woman managed to break into the most streamed artists top five this year, but thankfully for us, Spotify has broken their lists into separate most streamed female and male artists lists as well.

For the third year running, Rihanna has taken the title of most streamed female artist, beating out Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, who came second and third, respectively. Rounding out the top five are Ariana Grande and Sia.

While Rihanna undoubtedly has a loyal fan base, the Barbadian artist didn’t release any albums in 2017. Taylor Swift, on the other hand, has had a huge year, releasing Reputation last month, which quickly became the best-selling album of the year in the U.S.

Yet Swift has had long-standing tensions with streaming services like Spotify, only allowing her back catalog to be added to the service in June (she first pulled her music from Spotify three years ago). Swift even stiffed Spotify with the Nov. 10 debut of Reputation—the full album was not made available to Spotify users until Dec. 1, three weeks after it was released.

Without her full catalog available for much of the year and the addition of her latest album delayed until just last week, Taylor Swift’s number two ranking is certainly nothing to scoff at.