How You Can Get Your Hands on the First 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom

Bidders at the 2018 Napes Winter Wine Festival will have something exciting to bid on this year, a Rolls-Royce Phantom.

The three-day event takes place January 26-28th at The Ritz-Carlton Gold Resort in Naples, Florida, proceeds from the live auction benefit the Naples Children & Education Foundation.

The Phantom heading to the auction is the first standard wheelbase 2018 Phantom with a “Belladonna Purple” exterior and Article White and Tailored Purple interior. The car has a new twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V-12 engine, and promises quiet operation thanks to 286 pounds of sound insulation and “silent seal” tires.

The starting price of the previous Phantom was $420,000, so the foundation is likely to receive quite a hefty sum from the winning bidder.

The winner of the Phantom at this year’s auction will also win a slot of the 2019 ROBB Report Car of the Year Competition and a curated selection of wine from Alpha Omega.