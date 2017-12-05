Pizza Hut Will Now Deliver Cold Beer and Wine to Pair With Your Pie

Pizza Hut customers can now get cold beer delivered alongside their food order. The Yum Brands company started Tuesday testing beer delivery in Phoenix.

The company told Fortune it plans to expand that into wine delivery—single servings and full bottles—in January. The beer and wine will be delivered in a custom cooler to ensure those six packs are ready to drink.

While beer and wine delivery pilot is beginning with just one downtown Phoenix location. But it has aspirations to expand quickly to other markets.

Pizza Hut has 6,300 stores in the U.S. and 1,700 of them already have liquor licenses, a spokeswoman said, adding that the company sees a lot of growth opportunity. The

For now, Phoenix customers can order Budweiser, Bud Light, Shock Top, or local beer Kilt Lifter for $10.99 a six pack. That selection will likely change in different markets.

Pizza Hut, and parent company Yum Brands, has been investing capital to expand its delivery network as it fights off rival Dominoes.

Pizza Hut said in July it planned to hire more than 14,000 workers by the end of 2017 to speed up deliveries for customers. The pizza chain also plans to introduce a new delivery algorithm and online mapping to make the delivery system more efficient. Yum Brands said in July it is investing $130 million to upgrade equipment, boost advertising, and improve technology in restaurants.