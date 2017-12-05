Apple Finally Fixed That iPhone Calculator Glitch That Couldn't Add 1+2+3

Apple’s latest iOS finally has that basic arithmetic down.

Earlier this fall, some users had noticed that using their iPhone’s calculator to compute 1 + 2 + 3 gave the obviously erroneous answer of 24.

According to Business Insider, the calculator was taking too long to respond to the second plus sign, leading it to total 1 + 23, rather than 1 + 2 + 3. Users were reportedly able to get the correct answer if they typed in the calculation more slowly.

For those in a hurry though, iOS 11.2 has finally fixed this glitch where “typing numbers rapidly could lead to incorrect results.” All you have to do is update your phone to run on the latest operating system, by going into your settings, then clicking through to general > software update.

A number of other issues are reportedly resolved with the latest iOS, including “an issue in Messages where the keyboard could overlap the most recent message,” “an issue where the keyboard could respond slowly,” and “an issue that could prevent Music controls from displaying on the Lock Screen,” among others.