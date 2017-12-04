An Airline Crew Says It Saw North Korea's Latest Missile Test During a Commercial Flight

A Cathay Pacific flight crew reportedly witnessed North Korea’s latest missile test last Wednesday, the airline announced today.

Flight 893 was en route from San Francisco to Hong Kong when the crew saw what it believes to be a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere, break up, and fall out of the sky. The flight was far enough from the missile test not to be in danger, but The Guardian says the incident highlights the “unforeseen danger” of North Korea’s tests. For the time being, there are no planned changes to existing Cathay Pacific routes.

North Korean missile tests in the past several months have led to tensions with the U.S., as President Donald Trump has made multiple threats against the rogue nation and its leader Kim Jong-un, whom Trump has deemed “little rocket man.”

Wednesday’s missile test reached the highest altitude ever recorded by a North Korean missile and the state-run Korean Central News Agency claims it’s capable of reaching the U.S. In response to the test last week, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on China to do more to rein in North Korea, specifically through restraining the country’s oil supply.

Defense Secretary James Mattis said he still had confidence in diplomatic efforts to address the North Korea situation, but that the U.S. also has military options available.

Meanwhile, Senator Lindsey Graham said Sunday on “Face the Nation” that preemptive war in North Korea is “becoming more likely” as the country’s improving missile technology presents an increasing threat.