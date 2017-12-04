New York City will be without a flagship Nike store for around a year, the sports apparel maker announced Monday. The retailer announced plans to open a new 69,000 square-foot flagship store in Manhattan at 650 Fifth Avenue at West 52nd Street in early 2019. Its current Niketown store on 57th Street, next to Trump Tower, will close in spring 2018.

Nike says the first four floors of the new store will include a “multi-sport assortment of product innovation and services” while the lower level will be home to Hyperlive, Nike’s new small-format retail concept.

The fifth floor of the store will be available exclusively to NikePlus members and will offer unique products and customization opportunities. Members can also meet with a Nike Expert on that level that can offer personal shopping advice.

Whenever shoppers check-in to the store they’ll be able to get push notifications on their smartphone with information based on their personal shopping needs, they’ll also be able to scan shoes on the store floor and know instantly if the store has the shoe in stock in their size and color preference.

NikePlus members will also be able to skip the line and make their purchase using the Nike app rather than a traditional cashier.