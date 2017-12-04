Netflix Executive Says 'We Don't Believe' Actor's Rape Charges—to One of His Accusers

As production of the last season of House of Cards gets underway—notably without Kevin Spacey—another sexual assault scandal is threatening to derail one of Netflix’s other original programs.
On Sunday, a company executive reportedly told an alleged victim that the streaming giant doubts the four women who accused actor Danny Masterson, who stars in the comedy series The Ranch, of rape in the early 2000s.
“We don’t believe them,” Andy Yeatman reportedly replied to a woman when asked about the situation on the sidelines of a children’s soccer game. Yeatman is Netflix’s director of global kids content.
“I’m one of them,” replied the woman identified as Victim B by The Huffington Post, which first reported the story on Monday.
Netflix has since released a statement calling Yeatman’s comments “careless” and “uninformed”:
The report has stirred up strong feelings in Hollywood, with celebrities, industry figures, and Netflix subscribers alike asking why the streaming video giant has stood by Masterson when the company was so quick to distance itself from Spacey and Louis C.K.
The allegations surrounding Masterson have been publicly known since at least March 2017, when journalist Tony Ortega first reported them. Actress Leah Remini, an outspoken voice against the Church of Scientology (of which Masterson is a member), has said that she is a reason that the women have come forward.
But the case has stalled in recent months, reports The Huffington Post. The Ranch, meanwhile, has continued production. The second half of its second season will be released on Dec. 15.
Meanwhile, criticism has been mounting over the company having taken no action against Danny Masterson. “We are aware of the allegations and the subsequent investigation, and will respond if developments occur,” a Netflix spokesman told The Huffington Post in early November.