Netflix Executive Says 'We Don't Believe' Actor's Rape Charges—to One of His Accusers

As production of the last season of House of Cards gets underway—notably without Kevin Spacey—another sexual assault scandal is threatening to derail one of Netflix’s other original programs.

On Sunday, a company executive reportedly told an alleged victim that the streaming giant doubts the four women who accused actor Danny Masterson, who stars in the comedy series The Ranch, of rape in the early 2000s.

“We don’t believe them,” Andy Yeatman reportedly replied to a woman when asked about the situation on the sidelines of a children’s soccer game. Yeatman is Netflix’s director of global kids content.

“I’m one of them,” replied the woman identified as Victim B by The Huffington Post, which first reported the story on Monday.

Netflix has since released a statement calling Yeatman’s comments “careless” and “uninformed”:

While he was coaching a youth soccer match today, Mr. Yeatman ― a Netflix kids’ programming executive ― was approached by a stranger who did not identify herself or explain her connection to Danny Masterson. Mr. Yeatman’s comments were careless, uninformed and do not represent the views of the company. Further, he would have no insights into decision making on The Ranch. We are aware of the allegations against Danny Masterson and we are following the current investigation, and will respond if developments occur.

The report has stirred up strong feelings in Hollywood, with celebrities, industry figures, and Netflix subscribers alike asking why the streaming video giant has stood by Masterson when the company was so quick to distance itself from Spacey and Louis C.K.

.@netflix Why were you so quick to sever ties with Kevin Spacey and Louis C.K., but are still planning on airing a show—The Ranch—starring a guy who has been investigated more than once for rape? https://t.co/jYd8yzV64g — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) December 4, 2017

Netflix, you did the right thing by keeping House of Cards going. But why on earth is Danny Masterson still employed by you? 4 charges of rape and the LA District attorney's involvement aren't enough? — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) December 4, 2017

The allegations surrounding Masterson have been publicly known since at least March 2017, when journalist Tony Ortega first reported them. Actress Leah Remini, an outspoken voice against the Church of Scientology (of which Masterson is a member), has said that she is a reason that the women have come forward.

But the case has stalled in recent months, reports The Huffington Post. The Ranch, meanwhile, has continued production. The second half of its second season will be released on Dec. 15.

#NetflixNO WHY do you protect a sexual predator. FOUR accusations- all similar MO- of VIOLENT RAPE? #DannyMasterson https://t.co/yHkwrgE5qo — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 4, 2017

Meanwhile, criticism has been mounting over the company having taken no action against Danny Masterson. “We are aware of the allegations and the subsequent investigation, and will respond if developments occur,” a Netflix spokesman told The Huffington Post in early November.