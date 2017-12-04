The 5 Books Bill Gates Thinks You Must Read Right Now

As 2017 comes to a close, Bill Gates, the world’s second wealthiest person alive is reflecting on the year by pointing to five favorite books he found “amazing.”
“Although I’m lucky that I get to meet with a lot of interesting people and visit fascinating places through my work, I still think books are the best way to explore new topics that interest you,” Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates wrote Monday.
Gates suggested a variety of books, including memoirs and novels.
Here are the best of the books Bill Gates read this year:
- The Best We Could Do, by Thi Bui
- Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, by Matthew Desmond
- Believe Me: A Memoir of Love, Death, and Jazz Chickens, by Eddie Izzard
- The Sympathizer, by Viet Thanh Nguyen
- Energy and Civilization, A History, by Vaclav Smil