The 5 Books Bill Gates Thinks You Must Read Right Now

As 2017 comes to a close, Bill Gates, the world’s second wealthiest person alive is reflecting on the year by pointing to five favorite books he found “amazing.”

“Although I’m lucky that I get to meet with a lot of interesting people and visit fascinating places through my work, I still think books are the best way to explore new topics that interest you,” Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates wrote Monday.

Gates suggested a variety of books, including memoirs and novels.

Here are the best of the books Bill Gates read this year: