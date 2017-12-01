For the entire month of December, Applebee’s is offering $1 Long Island Iced Teas, which they’re calling Dollar LIT.

The dollar drinks — made from a mix of vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec and sweet & sour mix with a splash of cola — are available all day, every day in December at participating Applebee’s restaurants, the company announced.

“The Dollar L.I.T. is kind to your pocket book and a great drink to share with old friends and new ones this holiday season,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said.

Applebee’s launched a $1 margaritas, which they dubbed Dollaritas, for the month of October.

While the Long Island Iced Teas are available all day long, Applebee’s encourages people to drink their Dollar LITs responsibly.