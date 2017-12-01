Applebee's Is Selling $1 Long Island Iced Teas Until 2018

By Lisa Marie Segarra
11:00 AM EST

For the entire month of December, Applebee’s is offering $1 Long Island Iced Teas, which they’re calling Dollar LIT.

The dollar drinks — made from a mix of vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec and sweet & sour mix with a splash of cola — are available all day, every day in December at participating Applebee’s restaurants, the company announced.

“The Dollar L.I.T. is kind to your pocket book and a great drink to share with old friends and new ones this holiday season,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said.

Applebee’s launched a $1 margaritas, which they dubbed Dollaritas, for the month of October.

While the Long Island Iced Teas are available all day long, Applebee’s encourages people to drink their Dollar LITs responsibly.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE