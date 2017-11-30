Term Sheet -- Thursday, November 30

A WILD WEDNESDAY

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Bitcoin has been on such a wild ride that I’m having trouble keeping up. I have 15 tabs open trying to figure out how this has played out.

Here’s a quick summary of what’s been going on: Bitcoin blew past the $9,000 per coin mark on Sunday. Then, all hell broke loose on Wednesday. That day, it breached $10,000, soared to $11,300, and then plunged as much as 20%. Even with all the volatility, if you bought $1,000 worth of bitcoin a year ago, it would be worth $13,820 today.

It takes a special kind of investor to be able to stomach these kinds of price swings. Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz is not one of them. He’s in the “bitcoin is a bubble and we will all lose our money and die alone” camp. Stiglitz said the cryptocurrency will “give a lot of people a lot of exciting times as it rides up and then goes down.”

In an interview with Bloomberg, he argued that bitcoin is successful only because of its lack of oversight. And then he boiled it down to these five words: “It ought to be outlawed.”

But that doesn’t look like it’ll happen. Why? Because Wall Street can’t wait to get in the game. The financial industry has devised a nifty solution to make people feel more comfortable — bitcoin derivatives. In October, the CME Group announced that it hopes to introduce bitcoin futures contracts by the end of the year. Yesterday, the Nasdaq exchange said it plans to launch bitcoin futures in the first half of 2018, according to the WSJ. Separately, broker Cantor Fitzgerald also plans to launch bitcoin derivatives on an exchange it owns, also in the first half of next year. This is a pretty significant move because a futures market would make it easier for big banks and retail investors to trade bitcoin — AKA letting Wall Street play. Expect 2018 to be crazier than 2017 as more and more institutional money pours into the virtual currency.

For those of you who still think that crypto is a fad, I’m here to burst your bubble (pun intended). Shawn Matthews, chief executive of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., told The Journal, “The asset class is not going away. If you look at the next level, it will be the institutions coming in and being larger participants in the marketplace, especially as liquidity gets better.”

Bitcoin is diving as we speak. Buckle up because the wild ride is far from over.