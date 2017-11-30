Randi Zuckerberg Is Really Angry at Alaska Airlines

Randi Zuckerberg said on Twitter Wednesday night that Alaska Airlines workers allowed a man to continue making lewd comments to her during a flight from Los Angeles to Mazatlán, Mexico.

The founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media, and whose brother is Mark Zuckerberg, posted a screenshot of a letter to Alaska Airlines executives and CEO.

“He started talking to me about touching himself, kept asking me if I fantasized about the female business colleague I was traveling with, rated and commented on the women’s bodies boarding the aircraft as they walked by us, and many more equally horrifying and offensive comments,” Zuckerberg wrote in the letter.

Feeling disgusted & degraded after an @AlaskaAir flight where the passenger next to me made repeated lewd sexual remarks. The flight attendants told me he was a frequent flier, brushed off his behavior & kept giving him drinks. I guess his $ means more than our safety? My letter: pic.twitter.com/xOkDpb0dYU — Randi Zuckerberg (@randizuckerberg) November 30, 2017

She noted in a later tweet that executives told her an investigation is being conducted and that the passenger’s travel privileges have been temporarily suspended. Alaska Airlines (alk) did not immediate respond to a request for comment from Fortune.

UPDATE: I just got off the phone with two executives from @AlaskaAir who informed me that they are conducting an investigation and have temporarily suspended this passenger’s travel privileges. Thank you for taking this seriously. — Randi Zuckerberg (@randizuckerberg) November 30, 2017

Zuckerberg said she brought the situation to flight attendants’ attention, but was told that the man is a frequent flyer on the route and that, while they’ve had to speak with him about his behavior before, she should not take it personally. She also said they continued to serve him alcoholic beverages. Zuckerberg said that they later offered to reseat her, which she ultimately decided against.

“Why should I have to move? I am the one that is being harassed!” Zuckerberg posted.

After noting in the posted letter that she was furious about the man’s behavior, she added “I am ever more furious with Alaska Airlines for knowingly and willingly providing this man with a platform to harass women.”