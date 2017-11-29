BMW Turned Its i8 Sports Car Into a Convertible

BMW has put a new spin on its hybrid i8 sports car. The German automaker unveiled the 2019 BMW i8 Roadster, a two-seater hybrid with a convertible top.

The all-new i8 Roadster is a hybrid all-wheel drive sports car that feature its i8 predecessor’s gullwing doors that open forwards and upwards. The vehicle, which has a combustion engine driving the rear wheels and an electric motor driving the front wheels, can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds. The i8 Roadster features an the all-season fabric soft-top that can be opened or closed electronically in less than 16 seconds and while the vehicle is in motion at up to 31 mph.

This is not an all-electric vehicle. But owners can experience pure electric driving. The vehicle has about 18 miles of pure electric driving before it switches to the gas combustion engine.

Courtesy of BMW/Photo by Wilfried Wulff

The i8 Roadster can reach a top speed of 155 miles per hour.

Sales will begin in spring 2018. The automaker didn’t release a price for the i8 Roadster. However, a 2017 i8 starts at $143,400. The Roadster will likely be priced in that neighborhood.

The Roadster i8 marks BMW’s slight expansion of its “i” sub-brand, which includes the original i8 model that launched in 2014 and the electric i3.