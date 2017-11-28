The GOP's High-Wire Act — CEO Daily, Tuesday 28th November

Top News

• Softbank Puts a Heavy Price on Uber Scandals

The Softbank-led consortium that intends to invest up to $10 billion in Uber is making clear what it thinks of the scandals that keep coming to light (Waymo alleged yesterday Uber had withheld evidence in their looming court case, while a pilot service in Israel was hit with an injunction). Its first offer to exiting shareholders reportedly values the company at only $48 billion, nearly one-third below the valuation at its last funding round. The two-stage deal Softbank is conditional on shareholders tendering 14% of the company’s stock, which may encourage them to band together and hold out for more. But if this year has proved anything, it’s that the world doesn’t see Uber and its shareholders the way they see themselves.

• Home Sales Roar Ahead

Sales of new single-family homes unexpectedly rose to a 10-year high in October, underlining the robust health of a key part of the economy. The Commerce Department said new home sales increased 6.2% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 685,000 units, the highest level since October 2007. Year-on-year, they were up a thumping 18.7%. The data suggest that the housing market could be regaining momentum after treading water for much of the year, constrained by shortages of homes for sale, skilled labor, and suitable building land. They also go some way to explaining NY Fed President William Dudley saying that the Fed wouldn’t be put off raising rates by a small undershoot in the headline inflation rate.

• ‘Pocahontas’, the CFPB and Lawyer Humor

The confusion over who is leading the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau continued, with acting director Mick Mulvaney (backed by President Trump) and Leandra English (who is suing to defend her own appointment as acting director) both still claiming to be in charge. English was sending all-staff e-mails to thank them for their work and support yesterday, while Mulvaney brought doughnuts, according to the New York Times. Elsewhere, Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s outspoken support for English prompted the President to renew his “Pocahontas” quip about her at an event commemorating Native American veterans, raising hackles at the NCAI. Twitter wags noted that, irrespective of the case’s merits, the docket English vs. Trump was one of the best and most overdue legal gags of the year.

• Dominating Actual Reality Isn’t Enough for Amazon

Amazon wants a part of the nascent markets for virtual and augmented reality. It debuted software tools called Amazon Sumerian Monday, aiming to help coders more easily build virtual reality and augmented reality apps using 3D computer graphics. Amazon pitches Sumerian as a way to build 3D-powered apps and games that can run on some VR headsets like Facebook Oculus Rift and HTC’s Vive, as well as on Apple products like the iPhone or iPad. It also plans to make its tools compatible with Google’s AR software tools for Android-powered devices soon, but it didn’t say when.

