How Much Money Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have in the Bank?

Thinking of what to get Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of Wales for their upcoming wedding? You can probably scratch that card with $100 tucked inside off the list of ideas.

The latest royal engagement is hardly a typical tale of a commoner and a royal. While neither half of the couple was exactly struggling to get by before, together they’re set to be a financial powerhouse.

Before diving into the bank accounts of the happy couple, it’s worth noting that neither holds a candle to the queen. She’s estimated to have a personal net worth of roughly $425 million. Harry might get some of that when she passes away, but for now he’s the royal equivalent of a working stiff.

As a pilot in the British Army Air Corps, he drew an annual salary of around $45,000. That’s far below the $50,000 Markle reportedly earns per episode on Suits. Her salary on the show is said to be around $450,000 per year. Film income has supplemented that in previous years. (Keep an eye on her clothing budget, though. The Line the Label coat she wore in the official engagement photos shows she has a knack for fashion.)

Harry has a bit more in the bank overall than his fiancée. When he turned 30 in 2014, he received £10 million (about $13.3 million) from a trust fund set up by his late mother, Princess Diana of Wales.

Additionally, Harry’s expenses for any official royal duties are covered by the Duchy of Cornwall, a private estate overseen by his father Prince Charles. In 2016 and 2017, that organization paid nearly $9 million for Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s activities and other expenses.