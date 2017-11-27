If the crowds of Black Friday were a bit too intimidating, Cyber Monday might be the perfect kick-off to the holiday shopping season for you. Retailers are offering deep discounts on their sites (and often in brick and mortar stores as well), making it a perfect time for bargain hunters.

While there are plenty of stores that have great deals on individual items, like TVs and gaming systems, many have blanket discounts that might be more enticing for shoppers—offering a certain percentage off of ‘everything’—though exclusions almost always apply.

BFAds.net, a sister site of Ebates that focuses on holiday deals, has looked at which stores have the biggest blanket discounts, which could result in some big savings for you.

Clothing and apparel deals

Old Navy – 40% off ‘everything’ on the site

Gap – 50% off

Kohl’s – 20% off site-wide

Macy’s – Get an extra 20% off Cyber Monday sale prices

Banana Republic – 50% off

J.Crew – 40-50% off most items, and take an extra 10% off your total.

Tommy Hilfiger – Take 40% off ‘everything’ and get free shipping

Levi’s – 40% off site-wide

Frederick’s of Hollywood – Naughty? Nice? Either way, you’ll get 50% off

Aeropostale – Discounts fluctuate, but savings reach up to 75% off, with an extra 25% off select items

The Loft – 50% off, as well as free shipping

Timberland – Take 30% off any item site-wide

MISSGUIDED – The women’s clothing chain is cutting prices by 50%

Under Armour – Save up to 40%

Dockers – 40% off site-wide (with free shipping included)

Handbags and accessory bargains

Coach – Get a new handbag (and more) for up to 50% off

eBags – 30% off handbags, luggage and more

Kate Spade – Save 30% site-wide.

Shoes

Puma – The shoemaker has cut prices by 30% and is offering free shipping

Footlocker – Save 25% site-wide

Tech and toys

Dell – Discounts run up to 50% for most items, with an extra 15% off PCs

Toys R Us – Discounts run as high as 40%— and you’ll get a $5 egift card when you spend $29 or more

Other Cyber Monday discounts

The Body Shop – 50% off and free shipping

Petco – It’s not a blanket discount, but you can save up to 70% on dog beds, toys, treats and crates