Uma Thurman Sent a Foreboding Thanksgiving Message To Harvey Weinstein

When an Access Hollywood reporter asked Uma Thurman earlier this month what she thought about the current wave of sexual harassment revelations, the star replied with a clenched jaw that she would say what she had to say when she feels “less angry.”

Thurman has now begun to say her piece, strongly indicating that she has revelations in store regarding disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

In an Instagram post late Thursday, the actor wrote: “I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face.”

“I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so… Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators—I’m glad it’s going slowly—you don’t deserve a bullet),” she added. “Stay tuned.”

Thurman worked with Weinstein on a total of seven movies, including Quentin Tarantino-directed hits such as Pulp Fuction and the Kill Bill films. Her Instagram post carried an image from Kill Bill, where she played a character, known as The Bride, who was hell-bent on vengeance.

Actor Rose McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of rape, tweeted out Thurman’s Instagram post with the words: “Hello Uma. Welcome.”

Weinstein reportedly hired ex-Mossad agents to trail and befriend McGowan in an attempt to ward off her revelations.