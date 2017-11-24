'It's a Great Stocking Stuffer:' Nevada Weed Dispensaries Hold First-Ever Black Friday Sales

With legal recreational marijuana having been on sale in Nevada for the last five months, the state’s pot stores are having their first Black Friday sales on Friday.

“It’s a great stocking-stuffer, and now you can treat it like alcohol in that regard,” State Senator Tick Segerblom told the Las Vegas Sun. “As long as no kids can get to it. It’s for adults only.”

According to the newspaper, more than 40 weed stores in the Las Vegas Valley are offering Black Friday discounts on bud, weed-infused foods and concentrates.

“Cannabis use has been misunderstood and vilified in our country for over 80 years, so this day will feel both surreal and celebratory,” Nevada Dispensary Association president Andrew Jolley told the Sun.

Jolley’s The+Source shops are offering their first 250 customers a free Desert Grown Farms joint with any purchase of $20 or more on Friday, along with discounts on the Pineapple Express and Star Dawg strains.

This is the first year that recreational weed has been legal in Nevada, although medical marijuana has been legal for the past two years.

State authorities said a couple months back that the first month of legal weed sales netted $3.68 million in tax revenue, and forecast almost $120 million for the coming two years.

Other states, of course, have had legal recreational pot for a while longer. Weed shops in those states, such as Colorado and Washington, reportedly tend to treat April 20th—4/20, or “Weed Day”—as their Black Friday.